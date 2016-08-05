Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

New battery packs more storage capacity than standard Li-ion devices

Advance lies in electrode material made of lithium oxides in a cobalt oxide matrix

by Mitch Jacoby
August 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

This image is artisitic rendering of the exterior and interior of a coin-type battery.
Credit: Demin Liu/MolGraphics.com
As depicted in this artistic rendering, one of the electrodes in a new high-capacity lithium battery consists of nanoscale patches of lithium oxide (red and white) in a cobalt oxide matrix (black).

A cross between lithium-ion and lithium-air batteries may lead to a new type of long-lasting energy storage device with high capacity (Nat. Energy 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nenergy.2016.111). The advance could help electric vehicles become more common and affordable.

Lithium-air batteries look great on paper. In theory, they can pack roughly 10 times as much energy per weight as conventional lithium-ion batteries such as the ones that power cell phones. But the “air breathing” devices haven’t made it out of the lab yet because they fail quickly. These batteries are also inefficient electrically in that the voltage required to charge the battery is higher than that obtained while using the battery.

In air-breathing batteries, the oxygen needed for electrochemical reactions comes from the air and reacts with lithium inside the battery, forming lithium oxides, mainly lithium peroxide (Li2O2). That compound is one of the keys to Li-air batteries’ weight advantage: It has a much lower molecular weight than the transition-metal lithium oxides, such as LiCoO2, used in Li-ion batteries.

But the reaction forming Li2O2 is not fully reversible. As the oxide accumulates, it clogs the air-breathing electrode’s pores, making it difficult to get oxygen quickly and reversibly from outside the battery to the electrode surface.

So MIT’s Ju Li, together with Jun Lu and colleagues at Argonne National Laboratory and Lu Qi of Peking University, came up with a battery system that takes advantage of Li2O2 but bypasses the problems of Li-air devices. They made a material consisting of nanosized patches of lithium oxide (Li2O) dispersed in a catalytic cobalt oxide matrix and used the material as the positive electrode in a sealed (non-air-breathing) Li-ion battery.

On the basis of electrochemical and spectroscopy measurements, the team showed that during battery operation Li2O is converted reversibly to Li2O2 and LiO2. The battery boasts an energy storage capacity that approaches Li-air’s theoretical value and is nearly three times as high as that of Li-ion batteries. The capacity fell by only 1.8% after 130 charging cycles. In addition, the battery charges more efficiently than typical Li-air batteries.

There is a worldwide search for batteries that can surpass Li-ion in terms of energy storage, says the University of Liverpool’s Laurence J. Hardwick, who wrote a commentary in the same issue of Nature Energy. The new study adds “a promising high-energy storage battery system into the mix.” He adds that the detailed spectroscopy investigation reported here will greatly facilitate future development of this system.

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluoride-ion battery runs at room temperature
Voltage loss in Li-ion batteries explained
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanodiamonds reduce short-circuit risk in rechargeable lithium batteries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE