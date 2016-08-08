‘Ninja’ chemist

After reading the Newscripts about chemists vying to appear on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior” (C&EN, June 20, page 40), I wanted to point out one more chemist who escaped the public eye because of some very unfortunate circumstances.
Eli Lilly & Co. research chemist Thierry Masquelin (aka “the French Dragon”) was also selected to compete on the show that filmed in Indianapolis (where he has worked and lived for more than 20 years, conveniently). Sadly, he had a terrible fall during training a few weeks before competing, breaking numerous bones and tearing all the soft tissue in his shoulder; this is likely why he was not brought to your attention when researching this article.
It would have been very entertaining to see him compete, as he is far bigger than most of the competitors I have ever seen on that show and quite a character! Maybe we will see him in next year’s competition after he heals all his injuries.
Chris Rito
Indianapolis
