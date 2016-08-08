Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

‘Ninja’ chemist

August 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

After reading the Newscripts about chemists vying to appear on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior” (C&EN, June 20, page 40), I wanted to point out one more chemist who escaped the public eye because of some very unfortunate circumstances.

Eli Lilly & Co. research chemist Thierry Masquelin (aka “the French Dragon”) was also selected to compete on the show that filmed in Indianapolis (where he has worked and lived for more than 20 years, conveniently). Sadly, he had a terrible fall during training a few weeks before competing, breaking numerous bones and tearing all the soft tissue in his shoulder; this is likely why he was not brought to your attention when researching this article.

It would have been very entertaining to see him compete, as he is far bigger than most of the competitors I have ever seen on that show and quite a character! Maybe we will see him in next year’s competition after he heals all his injuries.

Chris Rito
Indianapolis

C&EN will not publish an issue on Aug. 15, 2016. Watch for C&EN’s special double issue on Aug. 22 announcing this year’s Talented 12, a list of 12 young chemical scientists whose next moves you won’t want to miss.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Editorial: The role of the editor at C&EN
He’s My Brother

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE