Nominations sought for the 2017 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings

Nominations are being sought for the 2017 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, presented by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering. The $3,000 award recognizes outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology, and engineering, and it will be presented during the fall 2017 ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
Scientists from all sectors of industry, government, and academia are eligible to apply and should forward nominations to Theodore Provder, Tess Award Chairman, 5645A Emerald Ridge Pkwy., Solon, OH 44139. Nominations are due on Sept. 1. For more information, contact Provder at (440) 914-0611 or tprovder@att.net.
