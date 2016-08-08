Re: Chemist’s death

Justine Roth, associate professor of chemistry at Johns Hopkins University, was found dead in her home on July 18 (C&EN, Aug. 1, page 38). She was 46. Online readers expressed grief over the loss and shared memories of Roth.
Profound sadness at the loss of a talented researcher who provided keen insight into biochemistry.
Brian Gibney via Facebook
Justine Roth was an outstanding mentor and friend to her research students. She will be greatly missed. Thank you, Justine.
Daniel Cheney via C&EN’s website
Justine Roth’s death will create a vacuum in research work, which I personally feel won’t be filled in the near future. Now, we, the researchers, have to highlight her precious work and good deeds so that her name remains luminous in the whole scientific world.
Muhammad Ayub via C&EN’s website
This is quite a shock. I worked closely with Justine at UC Berkeley as a postdoc. ... Justine was so careful and methodical that her oxygen isotope experiments on electron transfer had more than five-significant-figure accuracy, at a time when I struggled to get the same result twice! ... As she was the most ambitious scientist I ever worked with, a small part of me was still relying on Justine to fix the global energy crisis from thermodynamic first principles, or even to discover new thermodynamic laws—she really was that capable.
H Pershad via C&EN’s website
