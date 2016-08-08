Advertisement

People

Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship to Lisa Olshansky

by Linda Wang
August 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 32
Lisa Olshansky
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Lisa Olshansky
Photo of Lisa Olshansky.
Credit: Courtesy of Lisa Olshansky

Lisa Olshansky is the recipient of the 2016–18 Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship of the American Chemical Society.

The fellowship stipend is currently $55,000 a year for two years, and it is awarded to a Ph.D. candidate who is pursuing research at the interface of chemistry and biology.

Olshansky earned a Ph.D in chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2015. She will begin a postdoc at the University of California, Irvine, where she will investigate how nature controls the reactivity of metallocofactor intermediates for the oxidation of strong chemical bonds.

The fellowship is named for Irving S. Sigal, a chemist who applied site-directed mutagenesis to study the structure and function of enzymes and proteins.

Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

