Solvay adds capacity and exits a business

Solvay plans to increase capacity for one business and divest another. At its Chicago Heights, Ill., plant, the firm is adding 10,000 metric tons of annual capacity for highly dispersible silica. The investment follows recent expansions in Poland, Brazil, and South Korea to supply customers of the fuel-saving tire additive. Separately, Solvay will sell its chlorine and peroxide derivatives site in Bussi sul Tirino, Italy, to the Italian firm Caffaro. Solvay says it will continue to market organic peroxides made there.
