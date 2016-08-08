Takeda plans layoffs in R&D reorganization

Takeda Pharmaceutical will eliminate an unspecified number of jobs as part of an R&D revamp. The company says it plans to centralize research in the U.S. and Japan, suggesting that its R&D center in the U.K., which employs 400, is threatened. Takeda’s research center in Shonan, Japan, on which it recently spent $1.8 billion, will concentrate on the central nervous system and regenerative medicine. The company also will continue to research vaccines, gastroenterology, and oncology. The layoffs and related restructuring will cost $740 million over the next two years, the firm anticipates.
