ACS 2017 national award winners

Following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2017. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in conjunction with the 253rd ACS National Meeting in San Francisco. Nominations are being accepted for the 2018 national awards through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Exams Institute, Marcy H. Towns, Purdue University.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Peter J. Dunn, Pfizer.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, Yvonne C. Martin, Abbott Labs (retired).

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology, sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Science & Technology, and Environmental Science & Technology Letters, Douglas R. Worsnop, Aerodyne Research and University of Helsinki.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Richard B. Silverman, Northwestern University.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, Antonio Togni, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, Matthew S. Sigman, University of Utah.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, William B. Tolman, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Saundra Y. McGuire, Louisiana State University.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Judith M. Iriarte-Gross, Middle Tennessee State University.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Maria Hepel, SUNY at Potsdam.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Robert A. DeVries, R. DeVries Consulting LLC; Philip Garrou, Microelectronic Consultants of North Carolina; Carol E. Mohler and Theodore M. (Ted) Stokich Jr., Dow Chemical; and Eric S. Moyer, LORD Corp.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Donald F. Hunt, University of Virginia.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Zhenan Bao, Stanford University.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Robert T. Kennedy, University of Michigan.

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive Co., Nicholas A. Kotov, University of Michigan.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Jane Frommer, IBM Research.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, Lawrence Que Jr., University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Marcetta Y. Darensbourg, Texas A&M University.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Murugappan Muthukumar, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Neal K. Devaraj, University of California, San Diego.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology, sponsored by Waters Corp., Rakesh Agrawal, Purdue University.

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry, Cynthia M. Friend, Harvard University.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont, Douglas A. Keszler, Oregon State University.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Peter Pulay, University of Arkansas.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS, D. Richard Cobb, Eastman Chemical Co. (retired).

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc., Hisashi Yamamoto, Chubu University and University of Chicago.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Kim D. Janda, Scripps Research Institute, California.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Laurie E. Locascio, National Institute of Standards & Technology.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Benjamin G. Davis, University of Oxford.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Bruce H. Lipshutz, University of California, Santa Barbara.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X, Laura E. Slocum, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, South Carolina.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Stanford University.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by Arthur C. Cope Fund, Alejandro Briseno, University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Sherry R. Chemler, University at Buffalo, SUNY; Guangbin Dong, University of Texas, Austin; P. Andrew Evans, Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario; M. G. Finn, Georgia Institute of Technology; Paul J. Hergenrother, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Thomas R. Hoye, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; Kathlyn A. Parker, Stony Brook University, SUNY; Mikiko Sodeoka, RIKEN, Japan; and Christopher D. Vanderwal, University of California, Irvine.

Elias J. Corey Awardfor Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Neil K. Garg, University of California, Los Angeles.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Pingyun Feng, University of California, Riverside.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by DuPont, Bruce J. Berne, Columbia University.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp., Vicki H. Wysocki, Ohio State University.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, University of California, Irvine.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS, Thomas A. Hager, University of Oregon.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment, Nilay Hazari, Yale University.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan, Stephen F. Martin, University of Texas, Austin.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, David R. Walt, Tufts University.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Stanley T. Crooke, Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Salvatore Torquato, Princeton University.

Nakanishi Prize, sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment, Martin Gruebele, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and Michigan State University.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Eleftherios Terry Papoutsakis, University of Delaware and Delaware Biotechnology Institute.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials, Junqi Li (student), University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Martin D. Burke (preceptor), University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Robert A. Moss, Rutgers University.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Robert H. Grubbs, California Institute of Technology.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award, sponsored by ACS, John I. Brauman, Stanford University.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, sponsored by Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education, Thomas A. Holme, Iowa State University.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS, Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University, Texas A&M University at Qatar, and Korea University.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, David L. Clark, Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, John E. Bercaw, California Institute of Technology.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, David J. Nesbitt, JILA, National Institute of Standards & Technology, and University of Colorado, Boulder.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology, sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Stephen R. Leone, University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.