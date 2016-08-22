The Talented 12

August 22, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 33
This group of skilled young ‘operatives’ has been covertly using chemistry to safeguard the planet
Economic crisis and hardships are spurring some to leave the country
European regulators worry about the inks used to make body decorations, which can be repurposed from the car paint, plastics, and textile dye industries
Two recent studies shed light on polymer elasticity and crystallization
Amid cheap commodities, chemical firms stoke the fire under consumer specialties
New products give, patent expirations take away, but results overall are up
Covalently linking compounds to a chiral MOF steadies them for structural studies via X-ray diffraction