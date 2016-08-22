Advertisement

August 22, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 33

This group of skilled young ‘operatives’ has been covertly using chemistry to safeguard the planet

Volume 94 | Issue 33
Policy

The Talented 12

This group of skilled young ‘operatives’ has been covertly using chemistry to safeguard the planet

Academic chemists struggle with shortages in Venezuela

Economic crisis and hardships are spurring some to leave the country

What chemicals are in your tattoo?

European regulators worry about the inks used to make body decorations, which can be repurposed from the car paint, plastics, and textile dye industries

  • Materials

    Terahertz radiation probes polymers

    Two recent studies shed light on polymer elasticity and crystallization

  • Business

    Lower prices bring uneven first-half chemical earnings

    Amid cheap commodities, chemical firms stoke the fire under consumer specialties

  • Business

    A decent first half for pharmaceutical firms

    New products give, patent expirations take away, but results overall are up

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Structures solved by locking molecules in place

Covalently linking compounds to a chiral MOF steadies them for structural studies via X-ray diffraction

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Unexpected ways to keep mosquitoes at bay

 

