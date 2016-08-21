Agilent doubles down on oligonucleotides

Agilent Technologies plans to at least double its oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity with an expansion of its plant in Frederick, Colo. The project is expected to create between 150 and 200 jobs. The instrumentation firm began its foray into nucleic acids in 2006 with the acquisition of SynPro. In 2008, it purchased Dow Chemical’s oligonucleotides business and moved it from Michigan to Colorado.
