Alcami to invest in Wisconsin site

The pharmaceutical services firm Alcami plans to introduce production of highly-potent active pharmaceutical ingredients at its facility in Germantown, Wis. Set for completion early next year, the project will add two highly-potent API suites that include up to 150 L of reactor capacity plus cryogenic capabilities, the firm says. Alcami, formed in 2013 through the merger of AAIPharma Services and Cambridge Major Laboratories, says the suites will be able to handle compounds with an occupational exposure limit of 0.03 µg/m3.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter