Allergan consolidates in New Jersey

Allergan says it will consolidate four New Jersey operations, comprising about 1,000 jobs, at a new headquarters in Madison. The company, which also expects to add 300 jobs at the site, will receive tax credits of up to $58.2 million over the next 10 years from New Jersey. Allergan had been eyeing a move to Lansdale, Pa. It now plans to complete renovations and move into the 40,000-m2 facility, formerly owned by Pfizer, by the end of 2017. The state expects the move to net $384 million over the next 20 years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter