Harvard spins off ‘fingerprint’ firm

A company called Validere has been formed on the basis of sensing technology developed in the Harvard University labs of chemistry professor Joanna Aizenberg. Called W-Ink, the technology exploits the chemical and optical properties of nanostructured materials to distinguish liquids by their surface tension. Devices based on the technology could be used to quickly “fingerprint” spilled chemicals or verify gasoline grades, the firm says. Validere has raised seed funding and entered licensing agreements with Harvard.
