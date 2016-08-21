Japanese OLED firm gets Harvard software

Kyulux, a Japanese developer of organic light-emitting diodes, has licensed Harvard University’s Molecular Space Shuttle software for use in the discovery of new OLED materials. Developed by Alán Aspuru-Guzik’s group at Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, the software can rapidly identify molecules capable of producing light, Kyulux says. It can also pretest whether the molecules are suitable for use in mobile phones and televisions. Current OLED-based products suffer from shortcomings, including an inability to efficiently display the color blue.
