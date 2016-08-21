Lonza buys maker of nutritional ingredients

Expanding its business as a supplier of life-sciences-related products and services, Lonza has agreed to acquire InterHealth Nutraceuticals. Lonza is buying the California-based company from the private equity firm Kainos Capital for up to $300 million. InterHealth develops ingredients used in the dietary supplement, functional food, pet health, and skin care industries. It adds to Lonza’s existing portfolio of products for sports nutrition, weight management, and immune health. In the first half of 2016, Lonza’s specialty ingredients segment—which also includes coatings, composites, and water treatment chemicals—posted a 3% gain in sales. Double-digit pretax earnings growth for the segment came in large part from a shift in the consumer care area toward higher-value products.
