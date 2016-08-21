Mitsubishi seeks rest of Nippon Synthetic

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings has offered to buy the shares it doesn’t already own in Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry, also known as Nippon Gohsei. Now the owner of 51% of Gohsei, Mitsubishi wants to pay roughly $425 million for the rest of the Japanese firm. Mitsubishi says the acquisition is in line with plans to strengthen its portfolio of high-value-added products and boost international sales. Among Gohsei’s products are ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers and polyvinyl alcohol films used by liquid-crystal-display manufacturers.
