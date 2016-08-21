Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Molybdenum disulfide functions as fast-acting water disinfection catalyst

Nanostructured form of material harvests visible light, generates bacteria-killing reactive oxygen species

by Mitch Jacoby
August 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Nanotechnol.
Nanometer-thin domains of vertically aligned MoS2 sheets function as a potent bacteria-killing photocatalyst.
This image is an electron micrograph of vertically aligned MoS2 sheets.
Credit: Nat. Nanotechnol.
Nanometer-thin domains of vertically aligned MoS2 sheets function as a potent bacteria-killing photocatalyst.

A small amount of inexpensive molybdenum disulfide can function as a potent photocatalyst, killing nearly all bacteria in water samples within minutes, according to a study (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2016.138). Using sunlight and a light-activated catalyst is a simple, low-cost way to rid water of harmful pathogens. But the process is slow, taking up to 48 hours, because typical catalysts used in this application respond primarily to ultraviolet light, which accounts for just 4% of sunlight’s energy. So Yi Cui of Stanford University and colleagues designed a catalyst that efficiently harvests visible light, which represents roughly 50% of solar energy. The team grew vertically aligned sheets of MoS2 three to 10 molecular layers thick and analyzed their properties. Exposing the catalyst in water to visible light stimulates electronic excitations that generate bacteria-killing reactive oxygen species, such as O2•−, singlet oxygen (1O2), OH, and hydrogen peroxide, along the edges of the sheets. Control tests show that visible-light disinfection using this nanostructured form of MoS2 kills more than 99.999% of bacteria within 20 minutes, far outperforming TiO2, which is a common photocatalyst, and other forms of MoS2.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE