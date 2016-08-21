Pharma service firms target California

Selvita, a Polish drug discovery service firm, and Shanghai SynTheAll Pharmaceuticals Co. (STA), the small-molecule manufacturing subsidiary of China’s WuXi AppTec, are both increasing their presence in California. Selvita will provide the University of California, San Francisco, with synthesis, structure determination, and purity analysis services for small molecules that target neurodegenerative diseases. Separately, STA is opening a lab in San Diego that will provide process R&D and manufacturing services for molecules in early clinical studies. STA’s commercial facilities are in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Changzhou.
