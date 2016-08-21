Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Structures solved by locking molecules in place

Covalently linking compounds to a chiral MOF steadies them for structural studies via X-ray diffraction

by Bethany Halford
August 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Omar Yaghi/UC Berkeley
Covalently linking (+)-jasmonate to a chiral MOF (yellow) allowed researchers to determine its absolute stereochemistry.
A crystal structure of (+)-jasmonate covalently linked to a chiral MOF.
Credit: Omar Yaghi/UC Berkeley
Covalently linking (+)-jasmonate to a chiral MOF (yellow) allowed researchers to determine its absolute stereochemistry.

Chemists have long relied on X-ray crystallography to unambiguously determine a molecule’s structure. But in some cases, it can be devilishly difficult to grow the crystals required for this technique. A few years ago, chemists introduced the crystalline sponge method, in which a metal-organic framework, or MOF, is soaked like a sponge with a solution of a compound. Weak interactions between the MOF and the compound hold it inside the MOF, allowing the compound’s structure to be determined by X-ray diffraction. But the method is not perfect and is often used as a last resort. Omar M. Yaghi, Seungkyu Lee, and Eugene A. Kapustin of the University of California, Berkeley, have now devised a way to make this kind of structure determination more reliable. The UC Berkeley chemists lock the molecules they are studying in place by covalently linking them to the aluminum atoms of a chiral framework known as MOF-520 (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf9135). This ensures the molecules align within the MOF, making it easier to solve structures via X-ray analysis. The team demonstrated the technique works with primary alcohols, phenols, vicinal diols, and carboxylic acids. Using the chiral MOF makes it possible to determine absolute stereochemistry, as the researchers demonstrate with jasmonate, a compound for which no crystal structure had been reported previously.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Covalent organic frameworks form processible colloids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making the ‘crystalline sponge’ more user-friendly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Construct Giant Carbocycle

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE