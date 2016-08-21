Total takes recycling step

France’s Total is introducing blends of virgin and recycled high-density polyethylene that it is calling Circular Compounds. Containing 25–50% postconsumer HDPE, the resins meet or exceed the properties of virgin resins in applications such as blow-molded bottles and heavy-duty containers, Total says. It hopes to have 20,000 metric tons of annual production of the plastics by the end of this year.
