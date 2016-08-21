Two collaborations pursue the microbiome

Vedanta Biosciences has teamed with NYU Langone Medical Center to develop microbiome-derived immunotherapies for cancer patients receiving checkpoint inhibitors. The partners hope to understand how the gut microbiome affects the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors and potentially develop drugs to modulate that interaction. In a separate microbiome-related pact, Johnson & Johnson will explore skin disease treatments with Xycrobe Therapeutics. Xycrobe has developed a library of “good” skin bacteria engineered to secrete therapeutics.
