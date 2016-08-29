Anoop Krishen, 88, died on June 6 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
“Anoop joined ACS in 1965 and was an alternate councilor for the ACS Akron Section for many years. Anoop was good-natured and very detail-oriented. He would inform me, in an amused way, when I had missed a detail. Anoop was always at our section meetings; he was our career counselor, and he would review résumés. We will miss him.”—Charles Kausch, colleague
Most recent title: section head, Goodyear
Education: Ph.D., chemistry, University of Pittsburgh, 1957
Survivors: son, Adarsh, and companion, Anne Andrews
