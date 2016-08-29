Advertisement

August 29, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 34

A consolidating industry scrambles to harness a wave of innovation that is nothing like today’s seeds and chemicals

Volume 94 | Issue 34
Agriculture

Transforming agriculture, again

A consolidating industry scrambles to harness a wave of innovation that is nothing like today’s seeds and chemicals

Women in industry 2016

Another year brings more gains in C&EN’s annual survey of women serving at the top of the chemical industry ladder

Chemists in Turkey cope with political purging

Scientists, including those who dropped out of the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, face an uncertain future

  • Safety

    The uneven world of chemical accident investigation

    Experts point out differences, call U.S. Chemical Safety Board a world model in root-cause probes

  • Business

    Predicting the future of science in Europe

    Speakers at ESOF, Europe's biggest general science forum, like much—but wince at some—of what may lie ahead

  • Business

    Running out of capacity at WuXi’s manufacturing arm

    Small-molecule drug chemical subsidiary of WuXi AppTec advances its vast expansion program

Science Concentrates

image name

Fluorinated pyridine offers new PET tracer

Direct nucleophilic fluorination of pyridine N-oxide leads to a tracer for imaging brain disorders

Business & Policy Concentrates

