Transforming agriculture, again

August 29, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 34
A consolidating industry scrambles to harness a wave of innovation that is nothing like today’s seeds and chemicals
Another year brings more gains in C&EN’s annual survey of women serving at the top of the chemical industry ladder
Scientists, including those who dropped out of the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, face an uncertain future
Experts point out differences, call U.S. Chemical Safety Board a world model in root-cause probes
Speakers at ESOF, Europe's biggest general science forum, like much—but wince at some—of what may lie ahead
Small-molecule drug chemical subsidiary of WuXi AppTec advances its vast expansion program
Direct nucleophilic fluorination of pyridine N-oxide leads to a tracer for imaging brain disorders