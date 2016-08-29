Bayer, Crispr joint venture now Casebia

Bayer and Crispr Therapeutics have settled on Casebia Therapeutics as the name for their joint venture launched last December. The name derives from the Cas family of nuclease enzymes—key components of the CRISPR gene-editing technology on which the new venture will base its therapeutic programs. Casebia has access to technology from Crispr Therapeutics in specific disease areas, as well as access to protein engineering expertise and relevant disease know-how from Bayer. The venture recently subleased laboratory space in Cambridge, Mass., with room for up to 80 employees.
