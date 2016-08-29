Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chinese developer eyes a Bay Area biotech hub

Firm seeks to build on a culture of collaborative research in the U.S.

by Rick Mullin
August 29, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A Chinese developer has acquired the Landing at Oyster Point, 42 acres of waterfront property in South San Francisco on which it intends to build a biotech research center. Greenland USA, in partnership with three other Chinese investors, expects to invest $1 billion in a large-scale office and R&D complex.

“The San Francisco Bay Area is known globally for its leadership in innovation,” says Yuliang Zhang, chairman of Shanghai-based Greenland Group, which owns Greenland USA and is also involved in real estate projects in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. “We look forward to what will be a landmark property.”

The partners plan to begin work in 2018 on the first phase of what it calls a multiphase project. In all, they envision 215,000 m2 of development, including public space and recreational areas.

Bernard Munos, senior fellow at FasterCures, a think tank at the Milken Institute, says the plan reflects a growing recognition of the importance of scientific cross-pollination in health care research. “The announcement is interesting, but only half-surprising,” he says. “We are going to see more of these things at specific locales.”

The choice of South San Francisco makes sense, he adds, in that the Bay Area is one of the top three research hubs in the U.S., along with San Diego and Boston. Munos also isn’t surprised that a Chinese developer would choose to set up in the U.S. rather than in China, where the cultural and research environments are not as conducive to free interaction among scientists.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UC Berkeley gets new start-up hub
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AstraZeneca invests big in China
Developer grows agriculture center

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE