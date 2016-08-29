Christodoulos A. Floudas, 56, died on Aug. 14 in Paliouri, Greece.
“During a career that spanned four decades, Floudas developed useful tools for optimization of, and found novel pathways for, energy conversion and conservation. The scope of his research included chemical process synthesis and design, process control and operations, discrete-continuous nonlinear optimization, local and global optimization, and computational chemistry and molecular biology.”—Jeff Sammons, colleague
Most recent title: director, Texas A&M Energy Institute; Erle Nye ’59 Chair Professor for Engineering Excellence, Texas A&M University
Education: diploma, chemical engineering, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, 1982; Ph.D., chemical engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, 1986
Survivors: wife, Fotini, and daughter, Ismini
