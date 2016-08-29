Daniel H. Stedman

Donald H. Stedman , 73, died on April 16 in Portland, Ore.
“Don was an inveterate inventor who devised the FEAT automobile emissions measurement device, which determines exhaust components as the vehicle drives by without stopping. He was also an accomplished watercolor painter, singer, woodworker, and lifetime student of natural phenomena. Don considered his most valuable contribution to humanity to be serving on, and influencing the final vote of, the National Academy of Sciences Panel on Airline Cabin Air Quality. The panel forcefully recommended banning smoking on commercial airliners. This sparked smoking bans throughout the world, probably saving many lives.”—Hazel Stedman, wife
Most recent title: John Evans Professor, University of Denver
Education: M.A., natural sciences, University of Cambridge, 1968; Ph.D., atmospheric chemistry, University of East Anglia, 1968
Survivors: wife, Hazel, and sons, Kenneth, Roy, and Ian
