Denali raises big second funding round

Denali Therapeutics has pulled in $130 million in its second round of fundraising. The company launched in May 2015 with an investment commitment of $217 million, an amount that was called the largest ever for a biotech firm. Denali, which is focused on neurodegenerative disease, was founded by former Genentech scientists. Separately, the company has acquired San Diego-based Incro Pharmaceuticals for access to its RIP1 inhibitor program. It also licensed LRRK2 inhibitors from Genentech and filed to start a clinical trial of a small-molecule RIP1 inhibitor.
