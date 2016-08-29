Advertisement

Materials

DuPont and Teijin revamp films ventures

by Michael McCoy
August 29, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 34
Teijin is buying out DuPont in two of the seven polyester films joint ventures the two firms have operated around the world since 2000. Teijin says the two ventures, in Japan and Indonesia, have been affected by a slowdown in the Chinese economy and the rise of new Chinese competitors. After the transaction is complete, the Japanese firm intends to improve the operations’ competitiveness by making films out of materials other than polyester and seeking out external alliances.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

