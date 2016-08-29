George W. Berkstresser, 71, died on June 10 in Bridgewater, N.J.
“During George’s 43-year career as a chemical engineer, he emphasized his work on crystal growth of oxide materials. Dispersed through his career are 46 publications and six patents. George was an active member of Calvary Chapel Middlesex church. He enjoyed vacationing with his family at Long Beach Island during the summers. George loved to read and learn new trades. He was considered a jack-of-all-trades; there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. Most of all, he loved being with his family, whether it was sharing a dinner at home or just sitting outside with his wife and dog, Bella.”—Nicole Berkstresser, daughter
Most recent title: cofounder and vice president, Integrated Photonics Inc.
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Southern California (USC), 1967; Ph.D., chemical engineering, USC, 1973
Survivors: wife, Joan; daughters, Michele Dickson, Lisa Bodaj, and Nicole; and five grandchildren
