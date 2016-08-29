Klaus Biemann, 89, died on June 2 in Brunswick, Maine.
“Klaus Biemann was a pioneer of organic mass spectrometry as well as an initiator of mass-spectrometry-based proteomics that changed modern biochemistry. While at MIT, he trained more than 130 graduate students and postdoctoral associates. Klaus’s many awards and honors include the Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry from ACS, and he was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1993 and to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences in 1966. The American Society of Mass Spectrometry annually bestows the Biemann Medal, initially endowed by contributions from his former students and associates.”—Robert C. Murphy and Ronald Hites, former Ph.D. students
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Education: Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Innsbruck, 1951
Survivors: daughter, Betsy; son, Hans-Peter; and four grandchildren
