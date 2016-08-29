Myer Ezrin, 89, died on May 6 in Longmeadow, Mass.
“My dad’s professional renown evolved within a critical and specific subfield in chemistry: plastics failure. Although modern life takes for granted that products are safe, effective, and long-lasting, ensuring so is the arduous, technical work of plastics-failure scientists. By studying what makes ‘plastics’—a rather large category of materials—succeed or fail, my dad dedicated his life to teaching, consumer safety, and helping resolve conflicts over intellectual property.”—Jane Yourish, daughter
Most recent title: director of the associates program, Institute of Materials Science, University of Connecticut
Education: B.S., chemistry, Tufts University, 1948; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Yale University, 1954
Survivors: daughters, Jane Yourish and Andrea Silverstein; son, Jon; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
