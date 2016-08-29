Paul Mushak, 80, died on Feb. 2 in Durham, N.C.
“Paul was known as an expert on childhood lead poisoning and as a fierce champion of its victims. His faculty affiliations were the School of Medicine at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in the Bronx, N.Y. He was author or coauthor on some 200 articles, book chapters, and abstracts and of a book on lead. He was an adviser to U.S. and Canadian agencies and the World Health Organization on the metals that are human health hazards. For fun, he became an expert on the natural dyes used in antique examples of Asian textiles. He was a member of ACS for more than 50 years.”—Elizabeth (Betty) Mushak, wife
Most recent title: principal, PB Associates
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Scranton, 1961; Ph.D., metallo-organic chemistry/biochemistry, University of Florida, 1970
Survivors: wife, Betty
