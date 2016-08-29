Pfizer will acquire AstraZeneca business

Pfizer has agreed to acquire AstraZeneca’s late-stage small-molecule antibiotics business, primarily outside the U.S., for $725 million and up to $850 million in future payments. The business includes Zavicefta, recently approved in the European Union; the marketed products Merrem and Zinforo; and two products in clinical development. AstraZeneca spun off its antibiotics R&D efforts as Entasis Therapeutics last year.
