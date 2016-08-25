Philadelphia hosts ACS national meeting

Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

On Aug. 21–25, more than 12,000 chemists from around the world gathered in Philadelphia for the 252nd American Chemical Society National Meeting, where they shared their latest research advancements, caught up with old friends and colleagues, and established new collaborations.

#ACSPhillyby the numbers Attendance: 12,800 (as of Aug. 23) Papers presented: 9,038 Exhibiting companies: 300 Job seekers at the ACS Career Fair: 710 Employers at the ACS Career Fair: 37 Positions available at the ACS Career Fair: 172

The technical program showcased 105 symposia with more than 9,000 papers highlighting the meeting’s theme, “Chemistry of the People, by the People & for the People.”

During the plenary session on Sunday, Aug. 21, Rolf Halden of Arizona State University, Willie May of the National Institute of Standards & Technology, and Kimberly Prather of the University of California, San Diego, described the role of chemistry in measuring environmental impacts.

On Monday, Aug. 22, Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Omar Farha of Northwestern University described his work on metal-organic frameworks for combating nerve agents and toxic gases. Fred Kavli Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Chad Mirkin, also of Northwestern, talked about establishing a genetic code for novel materials.

Several of the presidential symposia highlighted diversity in chemistry through international partnerships and collaborations. A two-day symposium, for example, explored opportunities for cooperation between the U.S. and China.

In addition, ACS signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the Chinese Chemical Society, the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE), the Mexican Chemical Society, the Chinese American Chemical Society, and the Atlantic Basin Conference on Chemistry (ABCChem). These MOUs formalize partnerships, strengthen ties, and advance shared interests between the signatories.

During the open ACS Board of Directors meeting on Sunday, Aug. 21, ACS members shared ideas with board members about future ACS national meetings. The topic that drew the most discussion was whether on-site meetings should adopt a hybrid model, incorporating some virtual components.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

In addition, ACS has created a new joint task force by the ACS Board and Committee on Council Policy to examine governance design and to streamline and simplify the work of ACS governance (C&EN, Aug. 15/22, page 53).

In other society news, the ACS Board, among other actions, voted to approve revisions to the process of rescinding national awards and ACS Fellow designations, as well as approved an advance member registration fee of $445 for national meetings held in 2017.

At the ACS Council meeting, the Committee on Budget & Finance reported that ACS’s projected 2016 revenues will reach $528.8 million, net contribution from operations will reach $17.3 million, and total expenses will reach $511.5 million.