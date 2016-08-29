Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Re: Open access site

August 29, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

July 11, page 29: The infographic about U.S. coin composition incorrectly stated that the penny acquired its current composition in 1984. It actually changed in 1982. Also, coins are struck from planchets (not cast from molten metal) and some (not all) dollar coins produced between 1849 and 1889 contained 90% gold.

Earlier this month, ACS announced plans to launch ChemRxiv, a preprint server that provides chemists with an online forum for sharing early scientific results (C&EN, Aug. 15/22, page 5). Readers on C&EN’s online forums weighed in.
▸ cenm.ag/chemrxivlaunch

People should be cautious when using preprints; it sometimes results in journals rejecting their work as something that has already been published.
David McLeod via Facebook

I strongly urge ACS to require all journal editors to accept without bias manuscripts that contain material that has been deposited into preprint servers such as ArXiv or ChemRxiv, or that has been presented at major conferences where PowerPoint slides are archived.
Ben McCall via C&EN’s website

One wonders why not “ChemArXiv” rather than “ChemRxiv.” Having “Ar” in the name would be, well, noble!
Scott K. Silverman (@sksilverman) via Twitter

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry finally got preprint servers
Chemistry preprint servers launched
ACS proposed chemistry preprint server

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE