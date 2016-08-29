Vertellus plans partial plant closure

Vertellus Specialties, which filed for bankruptcy reorganization in late May, plans to partially close its plant in Indianapolis. Between 40 and 50 employees will be affected of the 243 now working at the facility, which makes pyridine and picoline derivatives. The company attributes the closure to declining global demand for agricultural and nutritional products. Pyridine is used to make vitamin B-3 and herbicides such as paraquat. Picoline is used to make various agricultural chemicals.
