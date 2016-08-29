Wayne G. Harris, 82, died on June 29 in Marlborough, Mass.
“Wayne began his career teaching and doing research at South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University. Although he enjoyed working with undergraduate and graduate students, he was drawn to the private sector and worked first with the National Institutes of Health and then for the rest of his career at New England Nuclear, ultimately a subsidiary of DuPont. Wayne worked to ensure the highest level of quality for the nuclear medicine they produced. His work allowed him the opportunity to travel throughout Asia. Wayne’s greatest joy was spending time with his family.”—Jane Harris, wife
Most recent title: director of quality control, DuPont
Education: B.S., pharmacy, Purdue University, 1961; Ph.D., bionucleonics, Purdue, 1965
Survivors: wife, Jane; daughters, Jane and Susan; and three grandchildren
