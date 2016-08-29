William Denham Rhoads, 81, died on June 8 in Colorado Springs.
“William was a scientist who loved his family and his work. His passion for chemistry and for research and development lives on in his grandchildren, who are expressing a keen interest and aptitude in the STEM fields. The older kids are currently pursuing degrees and careers in chemistry and engineering.”—Amy Rhoads-Kalmus, daughter
Most recent title: president, Colorado Analytical Research & Development Corp.
Education: B.S., chemistry, College of the Pacific, 1959; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of the Pacific, 1968
Survivors: wife, Linda; daughter, Amy Rhoads-Kalmus; sons, Christopher and Judson; and seven grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter