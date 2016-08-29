William E. Smith, 77, died on May 9 in Haverford, Pa.
“Bill’s career in chemistry began after his discharge as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959. At that time, he began to work as a chemical technician, and he pursued the field through all of his working days. At the GE Research Center, he produced 15 technical papers and 40 patents in organosilicon and organometallic chemistry and catalysis. Bill left General Electric as a laboratory manager to become the director of chemical research at Polaroid, where he enjoyed eight years before retiring. In 2015, he was proud to become a 50-year member of ACS.”—Catherine Smith, wife
Most recent title: director of chemical research, Polaroid
Education: B.S., chemistry, La Salle College, Philadelphia, 1965; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Purdue University, 1970
Survivors: wife, Catherine; daughter, Laura Richardson; son, Carl; and two grandchildren
