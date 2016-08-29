Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A simple strategy for detecting tuberculosis

Molecular tool could speed up testing and improve patient monitoring in resource-strapped areas

by Bethany Halford
August 29, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Tuberculosis afflicts more than 9 million people annually, according to the World Health Organization. A key step to keeping TB in check is to detect and monitor the disease to ensure patients aren’t developing resistance to their medication. In wealthy areas, this is done with chest X-rays and advanced lab tests. In resource-strapped regions, where TB can be common, patients are typically diagnosed with the Ziehl-Neelsen test—an 11-step saliva screening that dates back to the 1880s. Now, researchers led by Stanford University’s Carolyn Bertozzi report they can diagnose TB with a simpler procedure. The new test relies on a dye called 4-N,N-dimethyl­amino-1,8-naphthalimide, or 4-DMN. This dye changes color in response to its surroundings: It’s colorless in aqueous solutions but glows green in hydrophobic environments. Bertozzi’s group covalently linked 4-DMN to the disaccharide trehalose. An enzyme in Mycobacterium tuberculosis adds a long fatty acid chain to the 4-DMN-trehalose molecule, which then becomes integrated into the microorganism’s hydrophobic membrane, where it glows. Because the bacterium must be alive to metabolize the molecule, the new procedure doesn’t detect dead cells, making it a good point-of-care test for following TB’s progress. The diagnostic procedure, Bertozzi said, is very simple: A solution of 4-DMN-trehalose is combined with a saliva sample, incubated for about an hour, and then observed with a microscope. “We don’t even have to wash it,” she noted. The compound is currently being field-tested in South Africa in collaboration with Bavesh Kana of the University of the Witwatersrand.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toward An Easier, Cheaper TB Test
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radiolabeled Sweetener Helps Image Bacterial Infections In Mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detecting A Virus Visually

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE