Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

14-year effort culminates in reaction that activates methylenes

Technique uses metal insertion to derivatize methylene C–H bonds catalytically and enantioselectively

by Stu Borman
September 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Reaction scheme shows how a Pd catalyst and a ligand are used to activate one of two methylene C–H bonds to form a chiral aryl derivative.
Yu and coworkers use a Pd catalyst and a ligand to activate one of two methylene C–H bonds to form chiral aryl derivatives.

The ability to activate specific C–H bonds in organic compounds so they can be converted into C–C bonds or other derivatives has been a longtime goal in synthetic organic chemistry.

Over the past few decades, chemists have learned to activate several types of C–H bonds by inserting metal atoms into them. But the ability to activate the most common class of C–H bonds, those in methylene (CH2) groups, and to convert them into chiral centers has been a largely unsolved problem.

Jin-Quan Yu of Scripps Research Institute California and coworkers have now developed what could become a textbook reaction—the first that uses metal insertion to derivatize methylene C–H bonds catalytically and enantioselectively. It converts methylenes that are two carbon atoms away from amide and carboxyl groups into chiral centers (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf4434).

Activating these so-called β-methylenes enantioselectively “was my first independent project, started in 2002, back in Cambridge University,” Yu says. “It took 14 years to finally achieve this goal.”

“Yu’s trailblazing group has managed to bring to reality what might have been considered seemingly impossible,” comments Erick Carreira, an expert on asymmetric synthesis at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich. “It represents a giant leap for the field that opens new vistas for the synthesis of optically active building blocks.”

Yu believes the approach can be extended to other classes of substrates besides those containing amides and carboxyls. A group at Bristol-Myers Squibb that he collaborates with is already using the new reaction to synthesize drug candidates.

Conjugate addition, a classical reaction that does not involve metal insertion, can also create chiral centers adjacent to carbonyl groups, but it requires that an alkene group be available or preinstalled at the β-position, and that is not always possible or easy to arrange.

In the new reaction, palladium and a simple bidentate ligand—one that coordinates with the substrate in two different ways—cause Pd to insert into one of the C–H bonds of a β-methylene. Chemists can then substitute aryl groups for the metal. The reactions have good yields and produce high ratios of products with specific chirality.

Although the ligand looks simple, engineering its structure so it worked just right took a considerable amount of effort and was key to developing the new reaction. Kendall N. Houk of the University of California, Los Angeles, and coworkers helped that effort by developing a computational model of ligand-substrate interactions.

This article has been translated into Chinese and can be found here.

To see all of C&EN’s articles that have been translated into Chinese, visit http://cen.acs.org/cn.html.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boldly going where no C–H activation has gone before
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C–H activation template opens door to less-accessible carbons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaction plays favorites in polyols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE