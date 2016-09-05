Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 5, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 35

Finding a new antibiotic is hard enough. Throw in regulatory and business obstacles and the job can seem impossible.

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 35
All Issues

Antibiotics

Antibiotics: Will the bugs always win?

Crystallography in the classroom

X-ray diffraction, once thought to be too expensive and complicated for undergraduates, is finally getting a spot in the chemistry curriculum

The job landscape for new chemistry graduates

Salaries and unemployment rate haven't improved for chemists just out of college

  • Environment

    Perspectives: Giving credit where it is due

    Tracking contributorship rather than authorship reveals unconscious gender and status disparities in publishing

  • Business

    Immuno-oncology start-up Arcus emerges

    Two chemist founders seek to repeat their success with Flexus

  • Business

    Can Agilent reset the GC arms race?

    Instrument company’s latest gas chromatograph emphasizes ease of use rather than firepower

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Mining waste displays catalytic prowess

Simple process turns toxic red mud from aluminum processing into an active catalyst for generating hydrogen from ammonia

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Interactive tools for teaching chemistry

 

