Antibiotics: Will the bugs always win?

September 5, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 35
Finding a new antibiotic is hard enough. Throw in regulatory and business obstacles and the job can seem impossible.
X-ray diffraction, once thought to be too expensive and complicated for undergraduates, is finally getting a spot in the chemistry curriculum
Salaries and unemployment rate haven't improved for chemists just out of college
Tracking contributorship rather than authorship reveals unconscious gender and status disparities in publishing
Two chemist founders seek to repeat their success with Flexus
Instrument company’s latest gas chromatograph emphasizes ease of use rather than firepower
Simple process turns toxic red mud from aluminum processing into an active catalyst for generating hydrogen from ammonia