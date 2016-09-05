Avantor to merge with NuSil

Avantor Performance Materials and NuSil Technology, both majority-owned by the investment firm New Mountain Capital, plan to merge into a new company with annual sales of more than $700 million. Avantor makes high-purity chemicals for laboratory and other applications. NuSil produces medical- and space-grade silicones. New Mountain Managing Director Matthew Holt says the combined company will have strong positions in bioprocessing and biomaterials and will increase sales by 14% annually. New Mountain bought into Avantor in 2010 and NuSil in 2011.
