Battery start-up NOHMs raises venture capital

NOHMs Technologies has raised $5 million in a second round of financing from investors including Solvay Ventures, Phoenix Venture Partners, and the New York State Innovation Venture Capital Fund. A spin-off of Cornell University and one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2015, NOHMs is developing ionic-liquid-based electrolytes that it says can reduce the incidence of electric-vehicle battery fires. The firm’s earlier funding came from Small Business Innovation Research grants and the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium.
