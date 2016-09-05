BioAmber hits targets for succinic acid

BioAmber and Mitsui & Co. say their joint-venture biobased succinic acid plant in Sarnia, Ontario, has hit operational milestones set out in grants and loans from Canadian government agencies. BioAmber says the plant, which opened in August 2015, is making succinic acid at variable costs competitive with the petrochemical version. In the second quarter, the firm sold $2.5 million worth of succinic acid.
