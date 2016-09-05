Indorama Ventures, a Thai polyester producer, has received air permits for its project to refurbish and restart a 370,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker in Lake Charles, La. The former Equistar Chemicals facility, which closed in 2001, is due to open late next year.
Roquette, Brain A.G., and AnalytiCon Discovery are forming the Dolce consortium to develop new natural sweeteners. Roquette, a food ingredients maker, says it will benefit from Brain’s screening technology and AnalytiCon’s access to edible plant materials.
Invista has spent $30 million to expand its nylon 6,6 fiber plant in Camden, S.C., to produce small lots of solution-dyed fiber. The company says it developed the new small-lot technology with the German equipment maker Truetzschler.
Sadara Chemical, a joint venture between Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco, has started up its ethylene cracker in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The plant is the linchpin of the $20 billion Sadara project, which will ultimately house 26 chemical plants.
Jacobs Engineering Group has acquired Bayer’s Bayqik sulfuric acid converter technology for an undisclosed sum. The process, commercialized 10 years ago, converts sulfur dioxide to sulfuric acid at nonferrous metal refining plants.
Divi’s Laboratories plans to spend $75 million to build an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant in Andhra Pradesh in southern India. Formed in 1990, Hyderabad-based Divi’s is a producer of APIs and drug intermediates.
Biothera Pharmaceuticals has expanded its oncology collaboration with Merck & Co. In Phase II trials, the companies are testing Merck’s anti-PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda in combination with Biothera’s Imprime PGG, a molecule that activates the innate immune system to boost the effect of tumor-targeting antibodies.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals has licensed the rights to sell SI-6603 (condoliase) in all geographies, except Japan, from Seikagaku. SI-6603 is a chemonucleolytic enzyme in Phase III trials for treating leg pain resulting from herniated lumbar discs.
