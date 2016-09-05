Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Indorama Ventures, a Thai polyester producer, has received air permits for its project to refurbish and restart a 370,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker in Lake Charles, La. The former Equistar Chemicals facility, which closed in 2001, is due to open late next year.

Roquette, Brain A.G., and AnalytiCon Discovery are forming the Dolce consortium to develop new natural sweeteners. Roquette, a food ingredients maker, says it will benefit from Brain’s screening technology and AnalytiCon’s access to edible plant materials.

Invista has spent $30 million to expand its nylon 6,6 fiber plant in Camden, S.C., to produce small lots of solution-dyed fiber. The company says it developed the new small-lot technology with the German equipment maker Truetzschler.

Sadara Chemical, a joint venture between Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco, has started up its ethylene cracker in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The plant is the linchpin of the $20 billion Sadara project, which will ultimately house 26 chemical plants.

Jacobs Engineering Group has acquired Bayer’s Bayqik sulfuric acid converter technology for an undisclosed sum. The process, commercialized 10 years ago, converts sulfur dioxide to sulfuric acid at nonferrous metal refining plants.

Divi’s Laboratories plans to spend $75 million to build an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant in Andhra Pradesh in southern India. Formed in 1990, Hyderabad-based Divi’s is a producer of APIs and drug intermediates.

Biothera Pharmaceuticals has expanded its oncology collaboration with Merck & Co. In Phase II trials, the companies are testing Merck’s anti-PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda in combination with Biothera’s Imprime PGG, a molecule that activates the innate immune system to boost the effect of tumor-targeting antibodies.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals has licensed the rights to sell SI-6603 (condoliase) in all geographies, except Japan, from Seikagaku. SI-6603 is a chemonucleolytic enzyme in Phase III trials for treating leg pain resulting from herniated lumbar discs.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

J&J snags neuro compound from Pipeline for $50 million
Johnson Matthey re-ups Sarepta supply contract
Asahi Kasei Buys Arthritis Drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.