Environment

Calculating the loss of pool water

September 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 35
In the otherwise interesting and informative article “What Lies Beneath” about the chemistry of swimming pools (C&EN, Aug. 1, page 28), it is stated that “about 1% of the water [in a pool] is lost daily. … Most of the water in a pool turns over after about 100 days.” While this phrasing is vague enough, it seems to reflect the erroneous thinking that the amount of water turned over is a linear function of time. This is incorrect—the turnover follows first-order kinetics, and thus, in 100 days, approximately 100/e, or about 37%, of the original water will remain.

The importance of not making this kind of error has historical relevance: During World War II, Lord Cherwell, an adviser to Winston Churchill, overestimated the amount of damage associated with a planned bombing campaign just by erroneously assuming that the damage would be proportional to the number of bombs dropped.

Mihaly Mezei
New York City

CORRECTION: On Sept. 8, 2016, this letter was updated to reflect that Lord Cherwell served as an adviser to Winston Churchill during World War II.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

