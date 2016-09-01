Explosion at Airgas facility in Florida kills one worker

[+]Enlarge Credit: John Blackie/Pensacola News Journal

Federal safety officials are investigating an explosion at an Airgas production facility in Cantonment, Fla. that killed a worker.

A preliminary investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal showed that a nitrous oxide holding tank and two tankers in a loading bay were involved in the Aug. 28 explosion, says Jon Moore, a spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office. Investigators were not able to determine whether the explosion originated with the N 2 O holding tank and tankers or it originated elsewhere and spread to the N 2 O equipment, Moore says.

The fire marshal has turned the investigation over to the federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration. “We have deployed a team of compliance officers,” Brian Sturtecky, director of OSHA’s Jacksonville area office, told C&EN on Sept. 1. “Right now, the priority is ensuring that the site is safe for any and all employees and inspectors. Once that is determined, we will proceed with a more in-depth investigation.”

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) has also deployed to the accident site. CSB is investigating because of the fatality and reported serious damage to the site, says spokesperson Hillary Cohen. In addition, CSB is concerned about the potential for more serious consequences, given the facility’s location in an industrial area and proximity to another company that uses pressurized gas spheres and tanks to store petroleum products.

The Airgas facility is located adjacent to Ascend Performance Materials. No one at Ascend was hurt and site operations there are continuing, the company says in a statement.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Ascend produces the nylon precursor adipic acid at the site, Ascend spokesperson Alison Jahn says. N 2 O is a by-product of adipic acid production. Ascend provides a mixture of gases to Airgas, and Airgas uses the mixture to make N 2 O, Jahn says.

The incident marks the first time CSB is investigating Airgas.