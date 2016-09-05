IGM buys BASF’s photoinitiator line

BASF has sold its photoinitiators business to IGM Resins, a supplier of radiation-curable materials owned by the private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners. The deal, which affects about 120 BASF employees globally, includes a production site in Mortara, Italy. BASF says the sale will allow it to focus on radiation curable resins and additives for coatings, inks, and adhesives. BASF will retain a portfolio of “strategic” photoinitiators used in electronics.
